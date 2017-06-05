Rowan Dollar General robbed at gunpoi...

Rowan Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, clerk injured

The Dollar General on Highway 601 north of Salisbury was robbed by two armed men on Tuesday night, and a worker at the store was injured in the altercation. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's office, two masked men carrying handguns confronted clerks as they were closing the store just after 10:00 pm.

