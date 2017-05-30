Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant

Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Q-Notes

In its 15th year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its 2017 Corporate Equality Index and Carolinas companies made the grade. Companies with a 100 percent rating from North Carolina are: BB&T Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C.; Delhaize America Inc., Salisbury, N.C.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Research Triangle Park, N.C.; Ingersoll-Rand Company, Davidson, N.C.; Lenovo Inc., Morrisville, N.C.; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Taylorsville, N.C.; Moore & Van Allen PLLC, Charlotte, N.C.; Replacements Ltd., McLeansville, N.C.; VF Corp., Greensboro, N.C.; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, Winston-Salem, N.C. Twelve of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies received 100 percent ratings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith Jun 2 WhoaWaitWhat1 14
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 1 Married in 10,554
Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12) May 30 Stephen 2
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) May 15 MWR 2
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) May 15 Sick of it 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Apr '17 Dcbinva 1
Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's Apr '17 victimonce 1
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC