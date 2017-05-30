Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant
In its 15th year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its 2017 Corporate Equality Index and Carolinas companies made the grade. Companies with a 100 percent rating from North Carolina are: BB&T Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C.; Delhaize America Inc., Salisbury, N.C.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Research Triangle Park, N.C.; Ingersoll-Rand Company, Davidson, N.C.; Lenovo Inc., Morrisville, N.C.; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Taylorsville, N.C.; Moore & Van Allen PLLC, Charlotte, N.C.; Replacements Ltd., McLeansville, N.C.; VF Corp., Greensboro, N.C.; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, Winston-Salem, N.C. Twelve of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies received 100 percent ratings.
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|Jun 2
|WhoaWaitWhat1
|14
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jun 1
|Married in
|10,554
|Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12)
|May 30
|Stephen
|2
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr '17
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
