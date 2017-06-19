Rebecca fountain getting a facelift

Rebecca fountain getting a facelift

The City of Salisbury public services department began repairs and a revitalization process to the Rebecca of the Well fountain located at Gateway Park, according to a press release. "Our goal is to address the necessary repairs in order to help preserve the Rebecca fountain and the well beneath her," said Tony Cinquemani, director of public services.

