Rebecca fountain getting a facelift
The City of Salisbury public services department began repairs and a revitalization process to the Rebecca of the Well fountain located at Gateway Park, according to a press release. "Our goal is to address the necessary repairs in order to help preserve the Rebecca fountain and the well beneath her," said Tony Cinquemani, director of public services.
