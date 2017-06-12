Police: Drunk driver going more than 100 mph causes three car crash in Salisbury

A drunk driver going more than 100 miles an hour caused a crash that injured three people and shut down part of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury for more than an hour on Monday morning, according to police. Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened at approximately 6:30 am in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard near the new location of Zaxby's and the Jimmy Cleans car wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.