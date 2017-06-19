One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Salisbury
The wreck happened near the intersection of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. Police said one person was killed but did not give further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|10 hr
|Noname
|32
|Faith Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 17
|Musikologist
|5
|Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|Karma
|9
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jun 12
|Married in
|10,558
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Anonymous
|4
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|Jun 12
|Anonymous
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Jun 12
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC