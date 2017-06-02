North Carolina Writers Vie for Southe...

North Carolina Writers Vie for Southern Book Prizes

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

North Carolina connected nominees include Lee Smith for "Dime Store," John Hart for "Redemption Road," Kristy Woodson Harvey for "Lies and Other Acts of Love," Robert Morgan for "Chasing the North Star," and Vivian Howard for "Deep Run Roots." Lee Smith's memoir, coming after her 13 novels and numerous short stories, gives her many fans a chance to know her as well as her good friends do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Thu Married in 10,554
Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12) May 30 Stephen 2
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith May 24 ISmellTrouble 13
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) May 15 MWR 2
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) May 15 Sick of it 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Apr '17 Dcbinva 1
Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's Apr '17 victimonce 1
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Rowan County was issued at June 02 at 10:35AM EDT

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC