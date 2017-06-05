Mug shot shows evidence of how chase with police ended
The leaves in the hair of the mug shot taken of Cedric Ross late on Thursday night give some indication as to why he got into trouble. Salisbury police says that a Rowan Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Ross on outstanding warrants near the Economy Inn on Bendix Driver just before 11:00 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|Thu
|Thatsthetruthtruth
|21
|looking for matt fisher (May '12)
|Thu
|Justaprettyface
|2
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|10,555
|Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12)
|May 30
|Stephen
|2
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr '17
|Dcbinva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC