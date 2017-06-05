Missing Salisbury boy last seen at school, in need of medication
Police in Salisbury are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old they say needs medication. Isaiah Xavier Boulder was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at Knox Middle School, which is on the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
