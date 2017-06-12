Marshals nab double homicide suspect Updated at
The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in April 2016 in Davidson County. According to a press release, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office was contacted Thursday by the marshals service about a fugitive they had apprehended.
