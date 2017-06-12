Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday in Salisbury
Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kelsey-Scott Park, 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road. The celebration will include free food, books, games and entertainment for all ages.
