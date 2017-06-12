Juneteenth celebration set for Saturd...

Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday in Salisbury

20 hrs ago

Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kelsey-Scott Park, 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road. The celebration will include free food, books, games and entertainment for all ages.

