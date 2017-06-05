Food Lion Feeds Launches "Summers Without Hunger" Reusable Bag Campaign June 7

Sales of the bags, designed by young local artists, aim to provide 1 million meals in partnership with Feeding AmericaA )--This summer, Food Lion is partnering with customers in its nearly 1,100 stores to help fight summer hunger through its Food Lion Feeds Reusable Bag campaign now until June 30, or while supplies last. Through the "Summers Without Hunger" Design-A-Bag Contest held earlier this year, Food Lion's youngest fans submitted designs, and the winning artwork is now featured on the grocer's reusable bags.

