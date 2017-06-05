Food Lion Feeds Launches "Summers Wit...

Food Lion Feeds Launches "Summers Without Hunger" Reusable Bag Campaign June 7

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Sales of the bags, designed by young local artists, aim to provide 1 million meals in partnership with Feeding AmericaA )--This summer, Food Lion is partnering with customers in its nearly 1,100 stores to help fight summer hunger through its Food Lion Feeds Reusable Bag campaign now until June 30, or while supplies last. Through the "Summers Without Hunger" Design-A-Bag Contest held earlier this year, Food Lion's youngest fans submitted designs, and the winning artwork is now featured on the grocer's reusable bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 7 hr Mitch 20
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 1 Married in 10,554
Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12) May 30 Stephen 2
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) May 15 MWR 2
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) May 15 Sick of it 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Apr '17 Dcbinva 1
Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's Apr '17 victimonce 1
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC