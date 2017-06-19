Filing for notice of candidacy in municipal elections begins Friday in Rowan County
The Rowan County Board of Elections says the filing will begin at noon Friday and last through the following Friday, July 21, at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
