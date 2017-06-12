East Spencer police seeking suspect in homicide
East Spencer Police officers and the Rowan Sheriff's Office say they know who killed Antonio Lee last Sunday, and they're looking for help in finding that suspect. On Sunday June 11, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined the East Spencer Police Department and SBI in an investigation into the death of Antonio Rashad Lee, 26. Lee was discovered shot and killed at 9:15 am at 200 Grant Street, East Spencer, in the Weant Street Apartment Complex.
Read more at WBTV.
