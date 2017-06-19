Double homicide suspect waives extrad...

Double homicide suspect waives extradition Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

A man, whom the U.S. Marshals Service had taken into custody in Pennsylvania last week, has waived extradition and been returned to Davidson County in connection with an April 2016 double homicide. According to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Kareem Jumal Henderson, 34, whose last known address was 135 Titan Drive, Salisbury, was returned to their custody on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 3 hr Reallytho 33
Faith Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 17 Musikologist 5
News Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14) Jun 12 Karma 9
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 12 Married in 10,558
cuckold (Nov '12) Jun 12 Anonymous 4
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) Jun 12 Anonymous 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Jun 12 Anonymous 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC