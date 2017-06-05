District Attorney: SBI report clears ...

District Attorney: SBI report clears Salisbury officer in police-involved shooting

Salisbury police officer Karl Boehm followed proper procedure in the officer-involved shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., on November 3 of last year, according to the results of an SBI investigation. Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

