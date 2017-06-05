District Attorney: SBI report clears Salisbury officer in police-involved shooting
Salisbury police officer Karl Boehm followed proper procedure in the officer-involved shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., on November 3 of last year, according to the results of an SBI investigation. Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|19 hr
|Thatsthetruthtruth
|21
|looking for matt fisher (May '12)
|22 hr
|Justaprettyface
|2
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|10,555
|Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12)
|May 30
|Stephen
|2
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr '17
|Dcbinva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC