Deputies: Teen loses finger while trespassing with four others at Salisbury quarry

Friday Jun 23

A teen lost his finger while he and four others were trespassing at a Salisbury quarry Monday, deputies said Friday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the four teens trespassed at the American Quarry on Dunns Mountain Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

