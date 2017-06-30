Deputies: Teen loses finger while trespassing with four others at Salisbury quarry
A teen lost his finger while he and four others were trespassing at a Salisbury quarry Monday, deputies said Friday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the four teens trespassed at the American Quarry on Dunns Mountain Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
