Edgar Maddison Welch , who fired a gun inside Northwest DC restaurant Comet Ping Pong last December after being convinced by an internet conspiracy theory claiming the pizza parlor was the hub of a child-trafficking ring run by associates of Hillary Clinton, will spend four years in prison. US District Judge Ketanji Jackson handed down the sentence after federal prosecutors asked Welch, who pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts, to receive a sentence stiff enough that it would "deter other people from pursuing vigilante justice" based what they view on the internet.

