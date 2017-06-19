Coal ash doc to air on Nat Geo

Coal ash doc to air on Nat Geo

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A new documentary that explores America's coal and mining industries features the South Point area and airs internationally on Sunday. “From the Ashes” airs 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on the National Geographic Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 15 hr Noname 34
Faith Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 17 Musikologist 5
News Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14) Jun 12 Karma 9
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 12 Married in 10,558
cuckold (Nov '12) Jun 12 Anonymous 4
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) Jun 12 Anonymous 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Jun 12 Anonymous 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC