Bookwatch: Thriller writer John Hart returns with a Redemption Roada
After flashing onto the literary scene from his Salisbury hometown about 12 years ago and writing four best selling thrillers in four years, John Hart took a long break, leaving a giant fan base missing his best-selling, award-winning literary thrillers. But he came back with "Redemption Road," a finalist for the Southern Book Prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|Thu
|Thatsthetruthtruth
|21
|looking for matt fisher (May '12)
|Thu
|Justaprettyface
|2
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|10,555
|Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12)
|May 30
|Stephen
|2
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr '17
|Dcbinva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC