Bookwatch: Thriller writer John Hart returns with a Redemption Roada

After flashing onto the literary scene from his Salisbury hometown about 12 years ago and writing four best selling thrillers in four years, John Hart took a long break, leaving a giant fan base missing his best-selling, award-winning literary thrillers. But he came back with "Redemption Road," a finalist for the Southern Book Prize.

