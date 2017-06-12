Bookwatch: Kristy Woodson Harvey work draws attention
Like fellow Southern Book Prize finalist John Hart, Kristy Woodson Harvey grew up in Salisbury, but she now lives in Beaufort. Less than a year after the publication of "Dear Carolina," her successful debut, her second novel, "Lies and Other Acts of Love," drew favorable attention and became a finalist for the Southern Book Prize.
