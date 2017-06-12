a Dada is not just limited to biologi...

a Dada is not just limited to biological offspring a " Bernell Jones knows that well

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: HeraldSun.com

He raised a son as a single father. In 1990, he began mentoring an orphan boy who to this day calls him "Dad" and since retiring from Livingstone College in Salisbury in 2007 he's worked as an Exceptional Children instructional assistant in the Durham Public Schools system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 21 hr Reallytho 28
Faith Music Thread (Nov '14) Sat Musikologist 5
News Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14) Jun 12 Karma 9
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 12 Married in 10,558
cuckold (Nov '12) Jun 12 Anonymous 4
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) Jun 12 Anonymous 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Jun 12 Anonymous 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC