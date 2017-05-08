Two convicted as habitual felons in s...

Two convicted as habitual felons in separate cases

Sunday May 7

Two men were sentenced to prison terms in Rowan County Superior Court in two separate cases, according to a news release provided by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. Cory Damont Bolt of Salisbury was convicted of felony attempted larceny and he admitted his status as a habitual felon.

