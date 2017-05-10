Trees gone, sidewalk renovations to begin in downtown Salisbury
If you're thinking part of downtown Salisbury looks a little bare, you're right. City work crews have spent several days removing trees in the 100 block of West Innes Street to make way for repairs and renovations to the sidewalks.
