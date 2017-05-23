South Rowan student named Outstanding Student of the Year
Congratulations to South Rowan High's Cheyenne Hunter for being named the 'CTE Outstanding Student of the Year' for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The announcement was made during the Workforce Development Alliance meeting held at the Gateway building in Salisbury.
