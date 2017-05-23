South Rowan student named Outstanding...

South Rowan student named Outstanding Student of the Year

Thursday May 18

Congratulations to South Rowan High's Cheyenne Hunter for being named the 'CTE Outstanding Student of the Year' for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The announcement was made during the Workforce Development Alliance meeting held at the Gateway building in Salisbury.

