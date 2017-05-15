Sheriff: Fugitive captured in China G...

Sheriff: Fugitive captured in China Grove, drugs seized

Friday May 12

A vehicle stop in China Grove resulted in the capture of a wanted fugitive, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Master Deputy Andrew Rowland stopped a 2008 Saturn with a Texas registration plate that had been placed in the rear window.

