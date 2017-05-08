Salisbury woman jailed, accused of exposing herself in store parking lot
A woman who is seen frequently walking the streets of Salisbury was jailed on Thursday after exposing herself at a local convenience store, according to police. Angelina Melinda Marsh, 27, whose address is listed as "the streets of Salisbury," was charged with indecent exposure and jailed under $1500 bond.
