Salisbury pastor charged with assault on female
A man who describes himself as the pastor of the Helping The Less Fortunate Ministries was charged with assault on a female by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Married in
|10,535
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr 20
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC