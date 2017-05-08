Salisbury man convicted of attempted opium trafficking
Levi Dewayne Pruitt of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted trafficking in opium and felony possession of cocaine, according to a news release. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Pruitt to a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of 45 months in prison, along with a consecutive active prison sentence of a minimum of 8 months to a maximum of 19 months.
