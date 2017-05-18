Salisbury installing "smart meters" f...

Salisbury installing "smart meters" for water billing

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WBTV

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities will begin upgrades to its water meter system within the City limits this week, according to a press release. Smart Meters, also known as Advanced Metering technology, allows for the wireless communication of water meter readings directly to the City.

