Salisbury installing "smart meters" for water billing
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities will begin upgrades to its water meter system within the City limits this week, according to a press release. Smart Meters, also known as Advanced Metering technology, allows for the wireless communication of water meter readings directly to the City.
