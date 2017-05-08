Salisbury based Land Trust buys Buzzard Mountain
The LandTrust for Central North Carolina is excited to announce the purchase and protection of Buzzard Mountain in Montgomery County, according to a press release provided to WBTV. "This 45-acre property is an iconic county landmark, situated prominently on the side of Highway 24/27 and is the viewshed seen when driving into Montgomery County from Stanly County as you cross over Swift Island Bridge," the release says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|21 min
|Married in
|10,526
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr 20
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC