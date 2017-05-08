Salisbury based Land Trust buys Buzzard Mountain

The LandTrust for Central North Carolina is excited to announce the purchase and protection of Buzzard Mountain in Montgomery County, according to a press release provided to WBTV. "This 45-acre property is an iconic county landmark, situated prominently on the side of Highway 24/27 and is the viewshed seen when driving into Montgomery County from Stanly County as you cross over Swift Island Bridge," the release says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.