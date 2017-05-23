Rowan officials to hold briefing on status of 7-year-old girl killed in her sleep
Rowan officials are holding a press conference Wednesday on the status of A'yanna Allen, the 7-year-old girl shot to death in her sleep last year. Allen was sleeping with her grandmother at a home on Harrel Street when she was shot on Dec. 4. Her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital later that day.
