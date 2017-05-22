Raises for police officers in Salisbu...

Raises for police officers in Salisbury City budget

Thursday May 18 Read more: WBTV

City Manager W. Lane Bailey presented his proposed budget to the Salisbury City Council this week. Among other considerations, the budget includes a 2.65% spending increase and money to raise the salary for police officers.

