Search warrants served at the home of a vocal animal advocate in Salisbury reveal a home full of feces, urine, and dead animals, and a neighborhood problem with rats caused by conditions at the home. The warrants were served on Wednesday afternoon at the home of Barbara Hart, 908 Lincolnton Road in Salisbury.
