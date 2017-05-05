NCGOP: Hog Farmers Who Are Spraying P...

NCGOP: Hog Farmers Who Are Spraying Pig Crap on Neighbors' Homes Are the Real Victims

Friday May 5

This morning, the INDY reported on a new court filing revealing a scientific study that shows that, contrary to the assertions of industry offenders, liquified pig feces and urine that is released as mist from hog farms in eastern North Carolina is found in the air outside of and on the homes of some of the neighbors of those farms. This allegedly pervasive excrement is the currently the subject of twenty-six federal nuisance lawsuits filed by about five hundred rural North Carolinians against Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods.

