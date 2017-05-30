Memorial Day schedule for City of Sal...

Memorial Day schedule for City of Salisbury

Thursday May 25 Read more: WBTV

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 29: City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed. Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services.

