Memorial Day schedule for City of Salisbury
The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 29: City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed. Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services.
