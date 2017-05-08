Man charged in domestic violence incident
A Salisbury man has been jailed without bond as the result of a domestic violence incident that took place shortly after midnight on Thursday. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Lee Atwell, 46, at a home in the 3200 block of West Innes Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|21 min
|Married in
|10,526
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr 20
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC