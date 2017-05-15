Man arrested for allegedly stealing downspouts in Salisbury
Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 38, was wanted Thursday for two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny. Officials said Lynn was arrested later Thursday afternoon by Canton Police after he was stopped for not wearing his seat belt.
