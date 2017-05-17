Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achi...

Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from NSMA

Monday May 15

Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA's 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release. Platt will be honored along with broadcaster Bob Miller, who retired in April after 44 years and more than 3,300 games as the television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings.

