Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from NSMA
Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA's 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release. Platt will be honored along with broadcaster Bob Miller, who retired in April after 44 years and more than 3,300 games as the television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|Married in
|10,535
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|Mon
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr 20
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC