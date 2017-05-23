Hot Rod Rescue: Custom CV-joint Driveshaft Helps Fix 1971 Challenger Drivetrain Vibration
The bad vibrations on Bill Maher's 1971 Dodge Challenger started after swapping in a TKO trans. Six different garages and replacing the entire drivetrain had failed to fix the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
