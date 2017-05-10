Dustin Morgan
From Catawba College: Catawba College awarded degrees to 265 of its graduates on Saturday, May 13th and Dustin Morgan of Mocksville was one of the recipients. He says he feels fortunate to have earned his degree and confides that he has faced and overcome adversity to get to this point.
