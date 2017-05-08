Deputies: Man wanted in Davidson Co double homicide may be in Salisbury

A man accused of shooting two people in a double homicide in Davidson County may be in the Salisbury or Rowan County area, deputies said. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Kareem Jumal Henderson has two outstanding warrants for first-degree murder for his involvement in a double homicide in Davidson County on April 15 on West U.S. Highway 64. Deputies said the two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.