Deputies: Man wanted in Davidson Co double homicide may be in Salisbury
A man accused of shooting two people in a double homicide in Davidson County may be in the Salisbury or Rowan County area, deputies said. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Kareem Jumal Henderson has two outstanding warrants for first-degree murder for his involvement in a double homicide in Davidson County on April 15 on West U.S. Highway 64. Deputies said the two victims were found with gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|21 min
|Married in
|10,526
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr 20
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC