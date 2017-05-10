David Whisenant-WBTV
Law enforcement officers from the local, state, and national level were honored in Salisbury on Tuesday morning during the annual Respect For Law breakfast. The guest speaker was Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook who offered encouraging words of advice and shared Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden's "Seven Point Creed" about how to be successful in any endeavor.
