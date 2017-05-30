Cheerwine Turns 100! Celebrate the South's Most Iconic Soft Drink
Since 1917, Cheerwine has been quenching the thirst of Southerners. Now, the iconic "Nectar from North Carolina" with its hint of cherry and memorable packaging is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|20 hr
|Married in
|10,554
|Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12)
|May 30
|Stephen
|2
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|May 24
|ISmellTrouble
|13
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|May 15
|MWR
|2
|Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Sick of it
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Apr '17
|Dcbinva
|1
|Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's
|Apr '17
|victimonce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC