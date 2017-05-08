Applications being taken for Leadersh...

Applications being taken for Leadership Rowan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBTV

Leadership Rowan class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on the community's biggest challenges every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 12 hr Married in 10,526
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Apr 20 Dcbinva 1
Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's Apr '17 victimonce 1
cuckold (Nov '12) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 2
News China Grove, NC school buses take illegals w/EB... (Jul '14) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 2
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC