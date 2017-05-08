Applications being taken for Leadership Rowan
Leadership Rowan class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on the community's biggest challenges every day.
