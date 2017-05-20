Coal ash saga highlighted in new documentary
Two North Carolina women found support in their rural grassroots fights against coal ash hundreds of miles from home in the Big Apple. Amy Brown, of Belmont, and Deborah Graham, of Salisbury, were flanked by celebrities as they walked the eco-centric “green carpet” at the premiere of “From the Ashes” at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday evening.
