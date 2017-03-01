Trio involved in September stand-off ...

Trio involved in September stand-off at motel face charges in Delaware

Three of the four men who were the focus of a stand-off with police in a Salisbury hotel in September are facing serious charges in Delaware. The Hampton Inn in Salisbury was evacuated on Monday morning, September 26, 2016, as multiple agencies searched for four suspects in the armed robbery of a T-mobile store in Salisbury.

