Salisbury man faces forgery and embez...

Salisbury man faces forgery and embezzlement charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBTV

Jeffrey Heath Lyerly, 51, of Barringer Street in Salisbury, is charged with four counts of forgery and uttering, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, four counts of embezzlement, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. According to the arrest warrants, Lyerly took checks from Copart, Inc., that were meant for business expenses, and used them for himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 48 min Married in 10,442
New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury! Feb 25 M Kook Schiep 2
looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09) Feb 23 A mother 96
Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10) Feb 11 Maranda 16
Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
i love you (Aug '12) Dec '16 My Tats 2
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... Dec '16 little bird 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC