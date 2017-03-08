Salisbury man faces forgery and embezzlement charges
Jeffrey Heath Lyerly, 51, of Barringer Street in Salisbury, is charged with four counts of forgery and uttering, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, four counts of embezzlement, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. According to the arrest warrants, Lyerly took checks from Copart, Inc., that were meant for business expenses, and used them for himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|48 min
|Married in
|10,442
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC