Salisbury man faces forgery and embezzlement charges

Jeffrey Heath Lyerly, 51, of Barringer Street in Salisbury, is charged with four counts of forgery and uttering, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, four counts of embezzlement, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. According to the arrest warrants, Lyerly took checks from Copart, Inc., that were meant for business expenses, and used them for himself.

