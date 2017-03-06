Salisbury home heavily damaged by fire
Neighbors called 911 just before 4:30 to say that they could see flames coming through the roof of a home in the 1200 block of Edgewood Court near Miller Chapel Road. The 1700 square foot home was built in 1987, according to property records.
