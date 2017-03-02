Piedmont Players to Present Sister Act This Spring; Tickets on Sale Now
Adults $20, Seniors/Students $17. The show runs Mar 16-18 & 22-25 at 7:30pm with a Sunday Matinee: Mar 19 at 2:30pm at the Meroney Theater, 213 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Pale horse
|10,434
|New Rideshare service to start in Salisbury!
|Feb 25
|M Kook Schiep
|2
|looking for the grave of lil Scotty Trexler, so... (Oct '09)
|Feb 23
|A mother
|96
|Kayla Nicole Miller (Jun '10)
|Feb 11
|Maranda
|16
|Big boom knocking power out on stokes ferry rd (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|i love you (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|My Tats
|2
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P...
|Dec '16
|little bird
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC