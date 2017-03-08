NC man faces a deadline on a Pizzagat...

NC man faces a deadline on a Pizzagatea plea-bargain deal in DC

A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports. A North Carolina man charged with firing an assault rifle inside a Washington restaurant that conspiracy theorists had falsely claimed housed a child sex ring remained jailed Monday as he weighed a plea offer from federal prosecutors that expires next Monday.

